Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 485 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 3,073.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 61,649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

