Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 55,331 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $215.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.