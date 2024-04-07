Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 57,396 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,794 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 132,506 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.