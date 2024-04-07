Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.94.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $252.90. 1,265,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

