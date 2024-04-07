Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.00.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $797.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $748.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

