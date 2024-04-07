Stratos Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

