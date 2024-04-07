Stratos Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 609.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 93,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

