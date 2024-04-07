Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

