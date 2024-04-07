Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 50.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,339.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,289.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
