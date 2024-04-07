Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,945 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PANW opened at $269.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

