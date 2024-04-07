Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

