Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 141 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.5% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.69 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

