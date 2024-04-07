Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Reduced by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

