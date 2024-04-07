Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

