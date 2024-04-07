Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,041 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $116,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,508,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

