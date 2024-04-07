Barrett & Company Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Barrett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.38. 890,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,625. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.