Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

