Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.84. 9,631,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,295,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

