CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CF Industries by 926.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 133.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CF Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $85.11. 2,753,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,863. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

