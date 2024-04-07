Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atkore by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 50,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $8,692,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 514,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

