Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,354 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

