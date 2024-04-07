Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $5.54 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.