Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.37 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $673.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.60. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

