Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 789,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.41. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.68 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

