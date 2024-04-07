Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 335,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,428. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

