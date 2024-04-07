Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.77 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 720,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,168. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

