Brown Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

