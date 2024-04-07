Brown Wealth Management LLC Purchases 368 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

