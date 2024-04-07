Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PEG traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

