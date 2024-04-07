Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55,446 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55,446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 226,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 402,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.97. 418,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,143. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $11.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

