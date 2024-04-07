Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $51,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 513,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

