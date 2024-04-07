Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Aflac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.06 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

