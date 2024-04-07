iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWB traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.39. The stock had a trading volume of 554,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,757. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.