Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Brown Wealth Management LLC

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 243,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VBR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.63. 499,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.