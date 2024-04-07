Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Twenty Acre Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Twenty Acre Capital LP grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 3.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP owned 0.06% of Okta worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.50. 1,253,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,951. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.75. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,651 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.