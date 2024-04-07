Twenty Acre Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,162,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $368.39 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.