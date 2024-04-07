Twenty Acre Capital LP Raises Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up approximately 3.5% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

