Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,118 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,077. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.05 million, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.