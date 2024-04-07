Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $73.86 million and $4.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00024927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006223 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,830,279 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

