Komodo Market Cap Reaches $68.26 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00069667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018637 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,706,243 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

