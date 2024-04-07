Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 4.0 %

DKNG stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 12,971,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.