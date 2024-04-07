DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

DKNG stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 12,971,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

