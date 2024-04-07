Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $97,000 Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TPG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the 1st quarter worth $89,216,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

TPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other TPG news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

