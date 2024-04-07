Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,042 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TPG were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 126,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TPG’s payout ratio is -4,398.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

In related news, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

