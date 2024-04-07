MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 289.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,899,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,075,000 after buying an additional 319,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,902. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

