Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 289.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. 1,723,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

