iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Arlington Trust Co LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 425.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,895 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $183.51. 573,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,948. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

