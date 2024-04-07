IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $992.66 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.