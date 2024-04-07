Hermez Network One Day Volume Hits $15,995.70 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00006056 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $153.42 million and $15,995.70 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,360.75 or 1.00017373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011503 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00128141 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19919584 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,137.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.19919584 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,137.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/."

