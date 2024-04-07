Audius Reaches Market Cap of $334.08 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $334.08 million and $4.60 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Audius has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,249,173,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,174,852 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

